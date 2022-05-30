NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds return again Tuesday afternoon, but won’t be as strong as today. Moisture will start to return to eastern New Mexico, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning late this week.

Windy weather and extremely dry conditions continued the very high fire danger into Monday afternoon across all of New Mexico and southern Colorado. Winds will be dying down after sunset, eventually becoming light to calm by Tuesday morning.

Moisture starts to return to parts of eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, but most will continue to hang onto dry air and breezy conditions. This will once again create an elevated fire danger across parts of the state.

Changes really begin this week on Wednesday as much better moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves into the eastern half of the state. This will help to produce isolated showers and thunderstorms east of the central mountain chain Wednesday afternoon.

Moisture will push through the gaps in the central mountain chain Wednesday night, bringing a canyon wind and higher dew points into the Rio Grande Valley. The westward push of moisture will bring chances for isolated storms into the central part of the state Thursday and Friday afternoon, with the best chances staying in eastern New Mexico.

Drier air returns again this weekend, along with windier weather. Both of these will bring in much warmer weather again into early next week.