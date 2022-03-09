NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, dry and partly sunny. Rounds of clouds will move through central and northern New Mexico today, making for a mostly to partly sunny day. Temperatures will warm up this afternoon, highs climbing around 5-10 degrees from yesterday’s highs. This will be with the help of west/southwest winds in the state. Winds will become gusty during the afternoon, at around 25-35 mph. Higher gusts of 35-40 mph will be possible in the east slopes of all mountains.

Light snow will start in the San Juan Mountains today, and light snow and rain showers will be possible in the west slopes of the northern mountains in New Mexico. No accumulation is expected during the day in New Mexico. Heavier snow will arrive tomorrow morning, spreading across most of northern New Mexico, high and low terrain.

That snow will move into central and eastern New Mexico by Thursday night and Friday morning. Many areas will see snowfall accumulation Thursday through Friday afternoon, and driving conditions are expected to be bad for the Friday morning commute.