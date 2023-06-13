NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patchy, dense fog is sitting over east and northeast New Mexico. The fog is the worst in Union County, in Clayton. Fog will dissipate by noon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the northern mountains this afternoon, moving eastward through the northeast highlands, and moving out of the state by around 8 PM.

A couple of severe storms will be possible around Union and Colfax counties, with damaging wind and large hail. The rest of New Mexico will stay mostly sunny and windy. Winds will come in from the west at around 20 to 40 mph. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, in the 70s, 80s and 90s. The next several days will be breezy to windy, and temperatures will warm up Wednesday through the weekend.