A very boring weather pattern will continue throughout this weekend and into early next week. West/southwesterly winds will persist into tomorrow, continuing to draw up dry air into New Mexico. Winds will be strongest east of the Central Mountain Chain. With the breezy and dry conditions Sunday, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the east central and northeastern parts of the state from 11 AM – 8 PM. Temperatures will continue to climb into early next week.

Monday will be filled with plenty of sunshine, temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday. Breezes will be calmer as well as temperatures get even warmer Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be the warmest day of next week, before a storm system approaches the state Wednesday. Wednesday will be the windiest day next week, gusts 30-50 mph and potentially even stronger across the mountains.

Thursday will be calmer and slightly cooler with the cold front passage. Friday will start out mostly calm and sunny, before a large storm system approaches the state. This will bring much better potential for showers and thunderstorms, especially east starting late Friday and continuing into next week. I hope everybody has the chance to get out this weekend and enjoy the lovely and warm weather, because next weekend is looking a lot more unsettled.