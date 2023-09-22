Today is expected to be drier than yesterday, with the potential for a very isolated spotty storm far southeast and maybe a light showers northwest. However, the showers to the north will not see much measurable precipitation, mostly just cloud coverage and gusty winds from evaporating rain.

A large low pressure system well to the north will drag a cold front from northwest to southeast across the state Saturday. This will cool temperatures off along and north of I-40 Saturday afternoon, but much hotter south/east. Showers and storms are expected along and north of I-40 later Saturday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest activity closer to the Colorado border. Snow flurries are expected overnight Saturday across the highest elevations of the Northern Mountains and southern Colorado.

By Sunday, dry westerly winds will once again take control of the state’s weather. Sunny skies, dry conditions, and mostly calm winds will persist. Temperatures will remain a degree or two above average into early next week as well. There is the chance for more rain early to mid next week, but it is still very uncertain.