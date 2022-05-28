Record heat came to parts of eastern New Mexico Saturday. Roswell reached 106°, nudging out the old record of 105°. Tucumcari hit 103°, breaking the old record of 100°. ABQ reached 92° and Santa Fe hit 88°. If it wasn’t for the band of thicker clouds at the hottest time of the afternoon central NM would have also been hotter. Nevertheless, this batch of clouds continues moving into west Texas tonight. We have partial clearing from west to east overnight with very warm temps east. Overall however, a spring pattern continues across the west here in the unofficial opening of summer.

Another deep trough is barreling across the west bringing us more high, impactful wind gusts all across New Mexico. Peak wind gusts this afternoon reached 60 mph for Las Vegas and 45 mph in Albuquerque. Even stronger southwest wind gusts are in store for Sunday as a cold front moves through the region. Expect widespread gusts 45-60+ mph Sunday afternoon. This will mean another day of critical fire danger statewide. Temperatures will begin cooling from northwest to southeast with the cold front. This front will wash away the record heat across eastern NM Saturday afternoon. Temps will cool around 5-10° Sunday and then another 5-8° Memorial Day. We continue to see high wind gusts through early next week just not as strong as Sunday as drier air pushes in from the west.

After two sunny and dry days Monday and Tuesday, we’ll finally have some moisture to talk about mid to late next week. Our winds shift southeasterly, and this will help the fire conditions out greatly by giving chances for PM showers and thunderstorms especially east of the central mountains. Temperatures during this time will be more seasonal to end May and begin June with highs in the middle to upper 80s across the Rio Grande Valley.