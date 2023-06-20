NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very mild, even warm, across the state. Skies are partly cloudy and winds are light. Tuesday is going to be another very hot day, with upper 80s, 90s and 100s across New Mexico. Heat advisories will be in effect in southern NM.

Skies will stay cloudier keeping temperatures only one to two degrees cooler than Monday, and there will be a chance for dry storms and virga in central and east-central NM this afternoon and evening. Winds will pick up again out of the southwest, gusting around 25 to 35 for most of the state, except east of the central mountain chain and Sangre de Cristo, where gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. This is leading to high fire danger in that area, and red flag warnings will be in effect for the northeast highlands this afternoon.