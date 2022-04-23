NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re still seeing elevated wind gusts this evening as our large storm system moves into the upper Midwest. Peak gusts ranged in the 45-50 mph across eastern NM earlier this afternoon. High wind warnings are expiring at 6 p.m., so wind gusts will thankfully calm considerably later this evening after sunset. High temps were much lower than the last few days thanks to the powerful cold front last night. The ABQ metro only climbed into the middle 60s, sending us below average for the first time in eight days. Needless to say, it’ll be a much colder night ahead with several spots in the northern mountains dropping below freezing. So cover any vegetation in Taos! A weaker push of cooler air will shift winds tonight from the northeast, so this means some wildfire smoke will be pushed farther south for a bit.

Sunday will see similar temperatures as today but less wind! This will hopefully give our fires crews some time to gain progress on the blazes. Highs will top out in the upper 60s for the RGV and only in the upper 50s for Taos and Santa Fe. Eastern NM will cool off a few degrees with Las Vegas staying in the lower 60s. Wind gusts will stay in the 20-30 mph range for the northern mountains. Sunday night, another disturbance rotating around the storm will bring some showers to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Mesa into Monday morning. The mountains could squeeze out a quick inch or two. We dry out Monday but will see another shot at some moisture midweek across the north. Temperatures trend much warmer mid to late week.