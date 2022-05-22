NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! Our strong canyon winds did not disappoint last night, packing powerful gusts 45-55 mph through the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas. We’re finally seeing some calmer wind gusts this morning as our temperatures cooled off and humidity increased from the strong winds. Temperatures will be below average for once in May for central New Mexico as highs will top out in the upper 70s for ABQ and near 70° for Taos and Santa Fe. We’ll still see higher wind gusts across west-central parts of NM with high fire danger there. Peak wind gusts this afternoon will be in the 30-40 mph range for the northern mountains.

The unseasonably cold air will lose its grip and begin warming east of the Sandia Mountains with highs 15° warmer or so with partly sunny skies after a rather cool and gloomy start. Overall, this is a welcome pattern change into next week with more seasonal temperatures, higher humidity, and relatively weaker wind gusts. This should all contribute to better fire conditions. A couple of weak disturbances move through our state keeping the higher dew points and afternoon thunderstorm chances alive for the east. Our best bet to see locally heavy rainfall will be for those counties closest to Texas. The high heat returns for the state later in the week into next weekend with high temperatures well into the 90s for the Rio Grande Valley.