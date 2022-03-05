NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures continue cooling this evening as our weather pattern stays very active. Wind speeds continue from the southwest, so this has helped keep some warmer temps around for southern New Mexico. This, however, all changes overnight as another cold front arrives with storm number two. This one will bring snow showers overnight to the northwest highlands and mountains into Colorado. Expect up to a couple of inches of snow for Chama into the northern Sangre de Cristo. Unfortunately, Sunday our high wind gusts ramp up once more as we turn even cooler. High wind advisories are in effect for Sunday, especially areas south of I-40. Gusts could break 40-50 mph once again reducing visibility from blowing dust.

We’ll also turn much colder Sunday through Tuesday as late January/early February temps arrive. This puts temperatures 10-15° below average for early March. We also keep the breezier conditions around through all next week as storm after storm grazes northern New Mexico. We finally catch a break a week from now.