Breezy and cool through the end of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy afternoon winds will continue into the end of the week as a storm system passes to our north again Thursday, bringing chilly temperatures into the weekend.

Winds have died down substantially compared to Tuesday afternoon, and that allowed for a very cold start to the day this morning across New Mexico. Occasionally breezy conditions will return though in the afternoons today through Friday as another storm system passes to our north. This storm will push a cold front across New Mexico once again Thursday, keeping temperatures well below average for this time of year. More freezing temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday mornings. Light snow will be possible across the northern mountains, especially near the Colorado state line.

Warmer weather does return by Sunday afternoon as afternoon high temperatures will warm closer to average for this time of year. This warming trend will continue into early next week before yet another storm system approaches New Mexico.