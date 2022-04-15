Windy weather returns Saturday bringing a high fire danger to the northwestern quarter of New Mexico. Quieter weather in store for Easter Sunday.

Breezy to windy conditions once again returned Friday afternoon to parts of New Mexico. This is bringing another very high fire danger and Red Flag Warning to eastern and south-central parts of the state. These winds will die down overnight as a cold front moves into eastern New Mexico. This front won’t drop temperatures much, but will bring a slight increase in moisture all the way up to the central mountain chain. Westerly winds Saturday afternoon will wash that moisture out and bring back drier air.

Saturday will feature a very high fire danger across the northwestern quarter of New Mexico from the southwestern mountains, to the Rio Grande Valley, north to the Colorado state line and through the northern mountains. Strong winds and very dry conditions will once again lead to that high fire danger across this part of the state. Strong winds will push east into early Sunday morning, bringing a windy start to Easter Sunday from Las Vegas to Ruidoso, but lighter winds will be in store for the afternoon.

Next week will bring a battle for moisture. South-southwesterly winds will try and bring in Gulf of Mexico moisture into New Mexico, but will once again be washed out with westerly winds. That moisture though will hang onto part of eastern New Mexico setting up a sharp dryline in that part of the state. This could bring an isolated storm chance by the middle of next week, but confidence is low. Meanwhile, temperatures will climb well-above average through all of next week.