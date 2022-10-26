NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.

This upper level low will begin pushing into the Four Corners region early Thursday morning, slowly moving to the southeast by early Friday morning. This system will bring stronger winds (especially to the southwest), colder temperatures, light rain, and a bit of snow to the mountains. The Northern Mountains will receive the most, with maybe a light dusting possible over the East Mountains and down to the Sacramento Mountains. The Albuquerque metro might see an isolated shower or two, but the biggest impacts will be the cold and winds.

Temperatures will drop anywhere from 5-15 degrees by the late week. Even though a lot more sunshine and quieter conditions are forecast this weekend, most locations will struggle getting temperatures back to normal, even into early next week.