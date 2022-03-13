Sure was a picture perfect day outside Sunday with above average temps for the first time in 8 days! Albuquerque hit 64° while Santa Fe reached 60°. Eastern NM made 70° or better under sunny skies and lighter winds. Grants flipped almost 50° in 8 hours thanks to dry air and afternoon breezes. We have two storms in line this next week. Our first one will arrive overnight into Monday morning. It’ll just graze the state bringing higher wind speeds and cooler temps mainly across eastern NM Monday.

We’re already seeing some clouds tonight ahead of the next cold front. Breezes will remain high throughout the overnight with gusts 25-35 mph. This means a milder night ahead before the front arrives Monday morning. Some lighter isolated showers are possible east of the Sandia Mountains Monday afternoon with highs 10-15° cooler east and around 4-8° cooler west and central. Come Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure moves over us. This will allow for sunshine and warmer temps statewide, giving us a taste of spring as highs warm into the 70s for the ABQ metro area midweek. It’ll still be an unsettled weather pattern for us, but not as cold as last week. Another more impactful storm looks to give us some valley rain/mountain snow showers and higher wind gusts.