Today will feature fantastic fall weather, with plenty of sunshine across the western and central parts of the state. The east is still seeing a bit of thicker cloud coverage and drizzles early this afternoon, expected to clear into later this afternoon and evening. Breezes will pick up this afternoon across the north, gusting 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow the winds will really pick up as the jet stream pushes into New Mexico once again. Gusts up to 40-60 mph are expected across the state, with the highest gusts along the Central Mountain Chain. Temperatures will remain mostly above average across the state before snow begins pushing into the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

This line of snow and rain will push into the Four Corners region late Wednesday and into early Thursday. However, by the time the line reaches central New Mexico, dry air will win out and dissipate most of the precipitation before it even reaches the Albuquerque metro. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most of the state besides the Four Corners will remain dry. A bit of snow is possible over the Northern Mountains, but not as much as last week’s storm. The biggest impact of this system will be a huge temperature drop, about 10-20° cooler into Friday. High’s will struggle to get back to normal into the weekend, most likely remaining in the 40s/50s across the state.