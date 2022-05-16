ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday morning is windy in Albuquerque as a backdoor cold front pushes through the east canyon. Winds will start to lighten by mid-morning, before picking up in the afternoon. It will be a breezy afternoon across the state, with the winds shifting direction and coming in from the south/southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30-35 mph. Tuesday will be calmer, and winds will strengthen again on Wednesday through Friday.

We have good moisture across eastern NM this morning, and this will provide a favorable atmosphere for thunderstorms later today. These will develop along a dry line in eastern NM, with a chance for dry storms and a better chance for wet storms and even severe weather in far eastern NM. Storms will pop up in the mid-afternoon, pushing eastward through dinner time. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail will be the severe threats.

Temperatures will stay hot all week, in record territory. A cold front will arrive Friday, cooling everyone down for the weekend.