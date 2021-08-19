Break from the monsoon heading into the weekend

Drier air is working its way back into New Mexico today, bringing a break from the monsoon storm chances into the weekend.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible today across far northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado, but drier air is moving in from the west and will bring us a break from storm chances into the weekend. High pressure will be building over Texas by Saturday, transporting monsoon moisture back into New Mexico by Sunday. Isolated afternoon showers and storm chances return to the forecast Sunday and Monday. The upper level high will then move over New Mexico early next week, once again bringing a break in the storm chances.

There is more uncertainty with what will unfold by the middle of next week. One forecast model brings in a backdoor cold front next Wednesday, which would reintroduce moisture into the state and bring back rain chances once again. However, another forecast model brings in no cold front and keeps the state dry. We will have a better idea of what will unfold in the next few days.