Break from storms until Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico will see a break from storms Tuesday, but rain and thunderstorms chances return again Wednesday for western and central parts of the state. Drier air will be limiting the chance for rain and storms Tuesday afternoon, with the exception of the southern mountains and far southwestern New Mexico. Another surge of moisture will return Wednesday as an upper-level trough passes over the Rocky Mountains. This will also provide lift for afternoon storms Wednesday across western and central New Mexico through Thursday morning.

Another round of dry air wraps in behind the exiting upper-level through late this week. Once again, the state will see a break from the storm through Saturday. High pressure will be building over the southern Great Plains by late Saturday, setting a more classic monsoon flow starting Sunday. Expected rain chances to build once again starting Sunday afternoon through early next week.