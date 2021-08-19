Break from rain heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry westerly flow of air will keep storms out of the forecast for the next few days. Highs will top out in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies.
High pressure will set up over Texas on Sunday opening the door for some modest monsoonal moisture to wrap up the weekend.
