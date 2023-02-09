NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the morning commute.

Snow will push southward through eastern NM during the day, ending by tonight. Most spots will only pick up a trace to less than an inch of snow. However, higher amounts over 2″ will be found in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Raton Pass and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. The cold front is moving into the state from north to south. Winds are going to be gusty as the front moves in, with 30-50 mph gusts across the state. The front will cool temperatures down from yesterday, and the wind will make the temperatures feel colder. Dress warm!