Monday morning is snowy in central and northern New Mexico. Roads will be slick from overnight snow, and more scattered snow showers are continuing through the morning commute. Gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and low visibility, especially in northeast New Mexico. The Metro saw early morning snow showers, and the roads are wet and partially snow covered.

Scattered snow will continue throughout the day, especially in eastern New Mexico and the central and northern mountains. The heaviest snow will be in the northeast highlands, where a Blizzard Warning will be in effect until Tuesday morning, due to the potential for heavy snow and white out conditions. Winds will be gusty statewide, with western, southern, eastern New Mexico, and the mountains seeing gusts of 50 to 75 mph. The Metro will only see wind gusts of about 35 mph.

Temperatures will be around freezing and below for most of the state, and it will feel colder due to the gusty winds. Temperatures will feel like the teens and twenties in northern NM, and the thirties in southern NM. Wind chill temperatures will be frigid by Tuesday morning. The cold air will remain over NM all week.