NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bitterly cold temperatures have settled into New Mexico behind a strong winter storm. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits by Wednesday morning.

Drier air started moving back into New Mexico Tuesday. Spotty snow showers have still developed today though across the northern mountains, in western New Mexico, and down the central mountain chain from the Sandias to the Sacramento Mountains. All of the lingering snow will come to an end late tonight as skies clear and temperatures plummet to the coldest they’ve been this season. Winds will die down for some overnight, but remain breezy along and east of the central mountains into eastern New Mexico. This will bring bitterly cold wind chills Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are going to remain below average through the rest of this week and into the weekend. While the wind chill will remain very cold Wednesday afternoon, Lighter winds Thursday will bring some relief from the bitterly cold wind chills, however, air temperatures will still remain cool even with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures do start warming slowly this weekend. Highs will eventually make it back up to around average for the middle of December by Monday.