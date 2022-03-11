Our winter storm is clearing out all across New Mexico. It dumped several new inches of fresh powder for many cities, even more than a foot for the Northern Mountains. The Sandia/Manzano mountains collected anywhere from 3-6″. The snow is now ending, but the cold temperatures are here to stay for today anyways. High temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s for the ABQ metro and 30s east of the mountains. This puts us 15-30° below average for the second week of March. We’ll continue to see stronger wind gusts from the north to northwest making it feel even colder. Skies will remain clear overnight into Saturday as temps rebound nicely.

We’ll return to more seasonal weather Saturday as our downsloping winds crank up once again. This will quickly raise our high temps 20-25° warmer for eastern NM! Our March roller coaster will continue throughout the weekend with the warmest temps arriving Sunday before another weak storm arrives Sunday night into Monday. This won’t give us too much precip. but it will give us stronger wind gusts early next week. We’ll catch a stronger ridge of high pressure mid next week for a couple days. This will allow highs to soar near 70° for central NM. But our unsettled pattern continues late next week with another potential winter storm.