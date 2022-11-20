Good Sunday everyone! Pack the heavy winter coats and hats heading out the door today with frigid temperatures in place. Red River is sitting at -5° with no wind chill! Other areas in the northern mountains are in the single digits above 0°. The ABQ metro is in the middle 20s again for morning lows with wind chills in the teens. The low level clouds and fog are moving through far southern NM again this morning, but drier air is winning out. Skies will be perfectly clear all throughout the state with moderating temps. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and even break into the lower 50s east of the mountains as our winds begin turning from the west.

Another very cold night is ahead with temps crashing under clear skies. We’ll also see more patchy freezing fog over southern NM. Overall, we’ll see a moderating trend as highs warm into the lower to middle 50s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho and lower 60s south. It’ll be a very dry and quiet week ahead with no travel impacts for Turkey Day. We’ll see a weaker backdoor front cross through eastern NM Thanksgiving, which will temporarily pause the warmer trend for a day. Next weekend a ridge of high pressure begins building into the desert southwest, bumping temperatures above average.