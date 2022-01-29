NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! What a frigid start to the day. Grab those winter clothes heading out the door this morning. But we’ll turn our weather around later this afternoon due to a change in wind direction. Lows have reached single digits west of Albuquerque for Grants and Gallup, and teens are common elsewhere. Some areas will turn around 40 degrees as high-pressure moves over New Mexico. It’ll be the first time our daytime highs have been above average in four days. The metro will warm back into the lower to middle 50s while eastern New Mexico will hit the middle to upper 60s thanks to downsloping winds. We’ll continue the abundant sunshine Saturday while some minor changes are in store Sunday.

Clouds will begin increasing from west to east throughout Sunday morning as a weak disturbance moves into southern New Mexico. By the afternoon, some light showers are possible for the higher spots in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. Otherwise, it’ll be different to see cloud cover for a change as we stay dry north of I-40. Come Monday, expect the sunshine to return with some wind east of the central mountains. Some arctic air resurges from the Plains mid-next week, so we’ll take another cold front and increase the snow potential for the mountains Wednesday.