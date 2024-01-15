The arctic airmass that’s been sitting over the northern/central United States is still bringing bitterly cold temperatures to far northeastern New Mexico. Clayton once again only saw a high temperature in the single digits with wind chill values well below zero all day. Another round of reinforcing cold air will arrive tonight, seeping through the gaps of the Central Mountain Chain into early Tuesday morning.

Far eastern and northeastern New Mexico will wake up to frigid cold temperatures, with colder morning lows compared to today across the northern and middle Rio Grande Valley as the arctic airmass slowly pushes west. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be a couple degrees cooler west of the Central Mountain Chain, but beginning to warm up out east as the arctic air finally begins to mix out.

The entire state will feel warmer into Wednesday, with eastern New Mexico high temperatures rebounding by 10-30°. A weak disturbance will scrape across Northern New Mexico Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing light snow to the Northern Mountains but no appreciable accumulations are expected. Temperatures will continue to warm into Thursday, with downslope warming raising highs even more across eastern New Mexico. Southern parts of the state will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Warm weather will stick around west of the Central Mountain Chain this week while eastern New Mexico continues on this rollercoaster of weather. This is all ahead of a backdoor front that will arrive Thursday night, cooling down temperatures across eastern New Mexico Friday by 10-20°. The rest of the state will continue the warming trend into the weekend. More precipitation chances return next week…this week is just a brief break in the action.