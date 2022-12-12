NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A potent winter storm is moving out of New Mexico tonight. It will leave behind bitterly cold temperatures all week.

A strong cold front swept across New Mexico Monday. This was the focus for the heaviest of the snow as it pushed east through the state. Now that the front has made it into eastern New Mexico, the moisture along the front is tapering off. Most of the snow will come to an end later tonight, but Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue overnight for the Sacramento and Gila Mountains and southwest New Mexico where an area of moderate snow will develop early Tuesday morning. Icy conditions will be possible along I-10 if this band of snow develops.

Winds will continue to relax tonight for most, but they will pick up across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east slopes with gusts as high as 60 mph possible. Breezy to windy weather will return to the state again Tuesday afternoon as the cold sets in.

A few spotty show showers will return to the western half of New Mexico and the central mountain chain Tuesday, before coming to an end Tuesday evening. High temperatures will stay cold Tuesday afternoon, and with breezy to windy, it is going to feel even colder. While the rest of the week will be drier, temperatures will stay 10-20° below average.