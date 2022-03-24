NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is quiet and cool. No weather issues for our Thursday commute. Thursday will be a warmer and sunny day, with highs rebounding by ten to twenty degrees from yesterday’s highs. The warm up will continue through the weekend, as a high pressure ridge moves over the southwest.

Winds will stay breezy from the northwest at about 15-25 mph today. Winds quiet down Friday and Saturday as the high pressure strengthens over the state.