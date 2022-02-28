NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is mostly cloudy and chilly across the state. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today, but temperatures will be able to warm up. Highs will be around 5-10 degrees warmer than Sunday, climbing into the 50s and 60s across the state.

The sunshine will return tomorrow, and temperatures will climb even more as high pressure builds across the southwest. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Friday. The next storm will arrive this weekend, bringing mountain snow chances and cooler temperatures.