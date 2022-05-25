NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High temperatures will stay cooler than normal Wednesday, warming back into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Skies will be sunny and dry for all areas, and the winds will be breezy. North/northwest winds will pick up during the afternoon to around 15-25 mph in most spots, with higher gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

High pressure will build in on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will be heating up big time over the next couple of days. Temperatures will rebound by around ten degrees on Thursday, and another five to ten degrees by Friday. Highs will be back in the 80s, 90s and 100s Friday through Memorial Day weekend. Winds will be lighter on Thursday, but they will pick back up Friday through next week.