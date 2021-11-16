Big cool down arrives mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees warmer than normal this afternoon across the state, with near-record and record-warm daily high temperatures especially in the Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico. The record warmth is thanks to downslope warming, as stronger westerly winds come in over the state.

Winds will be gusty around the high terrain, and especially the east slopes of the central mountain chain, and the east plains. Gusts up to around 35 to 40 mph will be possible through the east mountains and plains. With the warmth, strong wind, and dry air in place, Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for these areas. The high fire danger means that we need to use extra diligence around fire, power tools, and hot equipment near dry brush. Wildfires can spread rapidly today.

A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will start to fall both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be the chilliest morning and afternoon of the week. Freezing morning temperatures will be possible across most of the state, even the southern low elevation spots. Daytime high temperatures will be briefly cooler than normal before the weather warms back up Friday through the weekend.