Big cool down and stronger winds on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is quiet with typical morning temperatures. It will be cooler across far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, as a cold front starts moving in.

Winds will be breezy from the northwest, but the weather will stay dry. The cold front will cross the rest of the state tonight, bringing gusty winds to eastern New Mexico as well as the east canyon winds to the Metro by Tuesday morning through midday. Much cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday through Wednesday, especially the overnight temperatures.