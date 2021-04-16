Big changes on the way this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a change we have in the forecast! Some wintry weather will be arriving for the northern mountains as we head through Saturday night into Sunday especially.

The strong backdoor cold front is already passing west of Taos and Roswell this afternoon. Parts of northeastern New Mexico are feeling wind chills below freezing as gusts topple 30-40 mph. As the front moves its way in later tonight the high winds will squeeze through the canyon and produce widespread damaging wind gusts over 50-60 mph!

Our temperatures will cool off around 20 degrees through Sunday as rain showers make their way well south of the I-40 corridor. Western and central parts of New Mexico warm back up next week, but another cold front takes aim at the eastern third of the state, packing cooler temps and isolated showers.