It’s been a relatively quiet, dry, and sunny past 48 hours across New Mexico. Conditions will begin to shift fairly quickly starting late tonight and continuing through early Friday morning as an upper level low pressure system pushes southeast into the state.

This system is going to bring three main impacts. First, windy conditions across the state with gusts 40-50 mph are expected throughout Thursday afternoon, windiest across the southwest. A wind advisory is in effect throughout the day. Second, it will bring a significant cool down of about 10-20 degrees across the northern and central parts of the state. It will take an extra day for this chill to reach the south, arriving Friday.

Lastly, the system will bring light showers across the north and east, along with snow flurries very far north and over higher elevations. There is a Winter Weather Advisory across the northern Sangre de Cristo mountains and southeastern slopes along with Raton Pass. 2″-5″ is expected, with up to 10″ possible above 9500 ft and 50 mph wind gusts. Albuquerque has the slight potential to see an isolated shower, but the winds and cooler air will be the main impact for most of us. Drier air and sunshine will return by late week and into the weekend, but temperatures will struggle to rebound back to normal.