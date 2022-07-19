NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record high temperatures were broken across New Mexico Tuesday. The heat will stick around Wednesday but will be a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday. Better storm chances return to eastern parts of the state tomorrow too.

Record heat is impacting much of New Mexico Tuesday. Highs soared to over 100° from southern and eastern New Mexico to the Rio Grande Valley. Albuquerque also set a record high temperature today of 102°, also making it the hottest day this year. A few more storms developed on Tuesday, especially across eastern parts of the state. A front will be pushing into northeastern New Mexico tonight, increasing low level moisture. This will keep a few isolated showers around in eastern New Mexico late Tuesday night.

The high pressure that’s responsible for this heat will shift to the west Wednesday. Highs will still make it into the triple-digits for many areas but will be a couple of degrees cooler than Tuesday. Meanwhile, storm chances will be on the increase Wednesday afternoon, especially for those along and east of the central mountain chain.

A strong to severe cluster of storms is expected to develop across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Wednesday afternoon and move into northeastern New Mexico. This cluster will produce a widespread outflow boundary that will send low level moisture into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night. As the outflow boundary pushes west, this will keep scattered rain chances around into early Thursday morning. Albuquerque has a better chance for rain late Wednesday night as that outflow boundary moves through.

Thursday will again see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. High pressure will be migrating back eastward now and will move over northern New Mexico on Friday. This will bring a break from the rain for some areas Friday and Saturday.

However, by the end of the weekend the area of high pressure will be well east of New Mexico. This will set up a classic monsoon pattern again. There is some uncertainty in the placement of the plume of monsoon moisture that will begin to return Sunday. The best chances for rain will be in far western New Mexico and southern Colorado Sunday. Into early next week, though, that plume of monsoon moisture will shift, bringing better chances for storms to the northern mountains and areas along and north of I-40.