Better monsoon moisture will begin to return to New Mexico Thursday after a drier couple of days. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will return for many areas again Friday through the Fourth of July.

Another drier day across New Mexico as high pressure has settled over the Four Corners Wednesday afternoon. Storms that have developed today across the mountain peaks, will quickly weaken as they move off the higher elevations. Almost all of the rain and storms will end by 10 pm.

High pressure begins sliding eastward Thursday, setting up for a more traditional flow of monsoon moisture into New Mexico. On Thursday afternoon, the high will be in northeastern New Mexico, brining in monsoon moisture across far western parts of the state, increasing the chance for afternoon storms near the Arizona state line.

Friday will see an increase in storm coverage across the western half of New Mexico as the area of high pressure will move over the southern Great Plains, bringing in better monsoon moisture into the central and northern parts of New Mexico. This will also combine with a backdoor cold front in northeastern New Mexico, which will also increase the chance for storms in that part of the state and into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Saturday will be the wettest day for most of New Mexico, with the best chance for storms across the western two-thirds of New Mexico. Despite Saturday being the most active day, a good chance for afternoon showers and storms will continue through the Fourth of July as monsoon moisture continues to move northward into New Mexico. Heavy rain will once again be a concern, especially over burn scar areas.