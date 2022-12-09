NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a colder morning across the state, and temperatures are in the teens and 20s and low 30s in central and northern New Mexico, with 30s and 40s in southern NM. High, but thick, clouds have moved in over the state overnight, and today will be partly to mostly cloudy. Southern, especially southeast, New Mexico, may see some spotty, light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Clouds will clear during the mid-late afternoon in central, northern and western NM. Winds will be breezy in the northeast highlands, gusting up to 35 mph.

All of this weather clears out for the weekend, and Saturday and Sunday will be beautiful! Temperatures will gradually warm through Sunday, winds will be light, and skies will be mostly sunny. Winds may pick up a bit in the mountains on Sunday ahead of the next storm. The storm will start bringing snow and rain to western New Mexico by early Monday morning. Snow and rain will push east across the state during the day on Monday. Winds will be strong and temperatures will cool down next week behind the system.