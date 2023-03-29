NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and mostly clear. Temperatures are cool, in the twenties and thirties. A warm up has already begun, compared to Tuesday morning. High temperatures will climb by ten to twenty degrees from yesterday’s highs. Winds will stay relatively light, at about 10-25 mph, and breeziest around the west mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The next storm will cross the Rockies on Thursday. This will bring strong winds to the state. High wind watches and red flag warnings are already in effect for Thursday. Winds will gust up to 60 to 70 mph for much of the state, and fire danger will be high in the Rio Grande Valley, eastern and southern NM. Northwest NM will see some rain and snow showers during the day, and the snow will continue in the northern mountains of New Mexico through Friday. Temperatures will drop about ten degrees behind a cold front.