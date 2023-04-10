High pressure is approaching the state this afternoon from the northwest, expected to center itself over southern New Mexico Tuesday. High pressure creates sinking air, which causes temperatures to warm. Today will be warmer than yesterday, with temperatures getting into the low to mid 70s across northern New Mexico, upper 70s across the metro, 80s farther south. Plenty of sunshine across the state, besides a few thicker cumulus clouds sticking around near the Sacramento Mountains. Calm winds will persist as well.

Tomorrow will be even warmer than today, with Albuquerque’s first 80° day of the year expected. Plenty of sunshine will persist as well, but a column of upper level moisture will move over the west central mountains. This may allow for an isolated rain shower or two in higher elevations, but calm statewide.

Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure will begin breaking down. This will allow for even more moisture to move over western New Mexico, potentially even bringing an isolated sprinkle to the Rio Grande Valley. However, dry air at the surface will evaporate most anything that tries to fall, with precipitation only expected to make it to the ground in higher elevations across northern and western parts of the state.

By Thursday, winds will pick up even more as the upper level jet moves overhead. It will not be nearly as windy as last week’s wind storm, with gusts up to 35 mph, higher across the mountains. Another surge of moisture will arrive later Friday, bringing more chances for light valley rain/isolated storms and higher elevation light snow in the Northern Mountains.