NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is going to be a drier day in New Mexico. The only storms will be possible in southern Colorado, the far northern mountains and northeast highlands of New Mexico, and a couple of showers in the southeast plains. Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees today, and we will see unseasonably warm temperatures through Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, thicker clouds will move into the state from the southwest. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy across New Mexico, and a few showers will be possible in the southwest corner of the state. More rain will build into central and southern New Mexico late evening and overnight. Showers and storms will continue in eastern NM on Thursday. Drier air and windy conditions will arrive on Friday.