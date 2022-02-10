NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Thursday morning is chilly and quiet. A cold front is moving through southeast New Mexico, bringing breezes and clouds. Winds will subside and clouds will move south throughout the morning. Temperatures will stay around five or so degrees cooler across eastern New Mexico, behind the front, but the rest of the state will see similar and slightly warmer temperatures than Wednesday. Rounds of high clouds will move into northern NM again this afternoon.

Friday will be a beautiful day, with mild, above-average temperatures, and mostly sunny skies. The next cold front will arrive Friday afternoon through the night, bringing in much cooler temperatures for Saturday. The front will have limited moisture, but there will be a chance for some snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands area from Friday night to Saturday morning. Only very light accumulations are expected. The weather clears out Saturday. Sunday will be warmer and sunny.