Our snow is now quickly a thing of the past as a significant warming trend begins this afternoon. We’ll climb to above average temperatures the next several days with highs feeling more like May by the weekend. This afternoon we’ll see wall to wall sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s for ABQ/Rio Rancho and lower 70s across southern NM. We’ll still have some downsloping winds east of the mountains with occasional gusts over 30 mph. Clear skies continue throughout the night into our Friday morning. We’ll continue warming up Friday as highs warm another 5-10° statewide. This will be the weather winner of the week with lighter wind speeds, sunny skies, and comfortable temps.

The Rio Grande Valley will see highs in the upper 70s to around 80° both Saturday and Sunday as a strong ridge of high pressure pushes in from the west. We’ll begin to see some increasing higher clouds across western NM Saturday, telling us this early summer pattern won’t last too long. It’ll slowly come to an end with more unsettled weather arriving early to mid next week. Clouds and wind gusts increase Sunday ahead of these changes, similar to last week. This storm will once again lower our temperatures below average, but doesn’t look nearly as cold as this past week. This means snow showers will mainly be confined to the mountains.