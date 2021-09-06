Beautiful Labor Day, with drier weather this week

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is dry for all, with chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s across the western and northern mountains. It will head up today, making it back into the 80s and 90s. It’s going to be a hot week, as strong high pressure stays over the west/southwest.

Forecast Continues Below

The high-pressure air mass is very dry, so rain will stay limited to a few spotty showers and storms in the northeast highlands and southern high terrain today. The week will be mostly dry, with a better chance for storms this coming weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES