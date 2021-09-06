Beautiful Labor Day, with drier weather this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is dry for all, with chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s across the western and northern mountains. It will head up today, making it back into the 80s and 90s. It’s going to be a hot week, as strong high pressure stays over the west/southwest.

The high-pressure air mass is very dry, so rain will stay limited to a few spotty showers and storms in the northeast highlands and southern high terrain today. The week will be mostly dry, with a better chance for storms this coming weekend.