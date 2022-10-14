NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and quiet across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Friday will be a gorgeous day, with warm, above average temperatures. High clouds will move in from the south this afternoon, only pushing as far north as around US-60. The clouds will move further north on Saturday, making for a partly cloudy day in the Metro. Showers and storms will move into NM on Saturday, staying south of I-40, and in the west mountains.

The Metro will stay dry during the day Saturday, but rain showers will move in overnight to Sunday morning. Sunday will be rainy, cloudy and chilly across the entire state. Temperatures will drop 10-25 degrees on Sunday as a strong cold front crosses the state. Monday will stay rainy and chilly through midday, with clearing by the evening. The weather will clear out by Tuesday.