Beautiful Friday followed by a warm and breezy weekend

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet and cool across New Mexico and southern Colorado. However, the warming trend continues today, with most spots across the region climbing into the 70s and 80s, and the 50s and 60s in the northern high terrain. Temperatures will stay warm through Saturday, with a cooldown of around 2 to 6 degrees on Sunday.

Forecast Continues Below

Winds will stay light Friday, but breezes will start to increase over the weekend. Winds will come in from the west/southwest at about 15-25 mph with gusts to around 30-35 mph on Saturday and Sunday. The breeziest winds will be in northern and eastern New Mexico. Skies stay mostly to partly sunny through the weekend, and southern Colorado will have a chance for some rain and light snow Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES