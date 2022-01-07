Beautiful Friday but cooler and breezier for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and chilly, with temperatures around and below freezing across the state. The cold front from yesterday has moved out, and high pressure returns over the Rockies region. Temperatures will warm up by 10 to 40 degrees in eastern New Mexico, where west winds over the mountains will lead to downslope warming. Winds will be breezy in the east plains, up to around 30 mph, and the east slopes of the mountains, with gusts up to around 40 mph. Central and western NM will warm up today as well, but only by around 2 to 5 degrees. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with sunshine for all.

On Saturday, a system will pass through Colorado, bringing some afternoon and evening snow showers to southwest Colorado and the San Juan mountains. Only a dusting to a few inches of snow accumulation will be possible. In New Mexico, the wind will become breezier, especially on the east side of the state and in the mountains. Winds will gust up to around 40-50 mph from the west in that area. The Metro will see winds up to around 25 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will start to fall a few degrees in western NM and the Rio Grande Valley.

On Sunday, the coolest air will sink in behind the front, and temperatures will drop by around 15 to 20 degrees in eastern NM. Skies will be sunny in the north, and partly cloudy in southern NM. Winds will calm down.