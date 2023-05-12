NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is chilly, clear and calm across all of New Mexico. Friday will be a nice day! Temperatures will warm a few degrees from Thursday’s highs, winds will lighten up and skies will stay mostly sunny.

Big changes are in store for the weekend, as the pattern changes, and moisture moves into the state. There will be a chance for rain in southern Eddy and Lea counties by this evening, and spotty rain overnight in eastern NM. A cold front will move into the state overnight, bringing strong winds to the Rio Grande Valley through Saturday morning. A high wind watch will be in effect overnight for the middle Rio Grande Valley, where winds may gust up to 65 mph. Winds will die down during the day on Saturday. Widespread rain s will move into eastern NM, and storms will develop in all of the mountains during the afternoon. By the evening, mountain storms will move northeast into the valley and plains. The Metro may see some rain or storms after 6 PM Saturday evening.

On Sunday, eastern New Mexico will see more widespread rain chances, but the valley and western NM will see more isolated rain chances, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cooler during the day.