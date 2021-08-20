Beautiful end to the week with storms for some Saturday and Sunday

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry and partly sunny. Wildfire haze will be more noticeable today in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. However, it should clear out Saturday with the help of shifting southwesterly winds.

Forecast Continues Below

Friday will be dry and mostly sunny all across the state, but as the southerly flow returns Saturday, more moisture and some clouds will move in. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in south central, southeast, east and northeast New Mexico Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain activity will not be widespread. On Sunday, showers and storms will be possible in western, central and northern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. The weekend will be warm, with near normal temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES