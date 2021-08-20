Beautiful end to the week with storms for some Saturday and Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry and partly sunny. Wildfire haze will be more noticeable today in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. However, it should clear out Saturday with the help of shifting southwesterly winds.

Friday will be dry and mostly sunny all across the state, but as the southerly flow returns Saturday, more moisture and some clouds will move in. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in south central, southeast, east and northeast New Mexico Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain activity will not be widespread. On Sunday, showers and storms will be possible in western, central and northern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening. The weekend will be warm, with near normal temperatures.