NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a relatively quiet weekend of weather across the northern and eastern part of the state, more widespread coverage is expected into the mid to later parts of the work week ahead. Today will remain relatively quiet as well, as storm chances push further north. The highest chance for rain on this Monday will be across the western and northern portions of New Mexico.

Flash flooding remains a threat for the southern and eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Any heavy rainfall over the HPCC scar has the potential for flooding, so it’s important to be weather aware downstream of that burn scar. Always remember: turn around, don’t drown.

By late tonight, a backdoor front will increase moisture starting across the northernmost part of the state, allowing storms to continue overnight in that area. This disturbance will slowly push south/southwest into the mid week, increasing moisture for all of New Mexico. Much more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity are expected into the later parts of the week ahead.