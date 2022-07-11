NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday will be another hot one, with a heat advisory in effect across Eddy and southern Lea County as temperatures are forecast to get up to 105°-110° this afternoon. Across a majority of the state, temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal. A cool down will arrive by Tuesday as a cold front pushes southwest across the state.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin popping up in the early afternoon and continuing throughout the evening ahead. The heaviest and most widespread coverage will be across the northern and western portions of the state. Mountain flash flooding remains a concern, with a flood watch in effect through tomorrow night for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo, mainly concerning the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon and Cooks Peak burn scars.

The coverage of showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase through tomorrow as a cold front slowly pushes across the region later this afternoon. This will increase moisture, cloud coverage, and winds while decreasing temperatures. Along with upslope flow acting as a forcing mechanism, thunderstorm coverage will be more widespread Tuesday before drying out a bit into Wednesday.